Fayetteville State’s Athletes Set Record For Highest GPA

Fayetteville State University’s student-athletes achieved their highest grade point ever this past semester. The Fayetteville, North Carolina-based HBCU’s 151 athletes recorded an average 3.42 GPA.

Congratulations to our student-athletes for achieving a cumulative 3.42 GPA for Spring 2025!!

Check out the team GPAs for each sport!

This accomplishment stemmed from a vast majority of the athletes having a GPA of 3.5 or higher. However, this does not include the straight-A scholars, with 32 student-athletes holding this status. Their collective efforts raised the overall average from last year’s 3.33 collective GPA.

“This accomplishment reflects the dedication of our student-athletes, coaches, academic support staff, and faculty,” said Director of Athletics Anthony Bennett in the school’s press release. “We are proud of the culture of excellence that continues to grow at Fayetteville State.”

Women’s bowling led the HBCU with the highest GPAs on their roster, holding a team average of 3.691. Five of its players were recognized by the National Tenpin Coaches Association (NTCA) as All-Academic Scholar Athletes this past year.

FSU also ranks sixth on a national scale of NTCA’s team academic standards for the team’s performance in the classroom.

All 11 of the school’s athletic programs held strong GPAs across their rosters. Following women’s bowling, men’s cross country ended the semester with a 3.58 team GPA. Softball and women’s cross Country also scored around a 3.5 GPA.

While its athletes are excelling in class, their teams are securing new championships. Fayetteville State’s women’s basketball team, the current back-to-back CIAA champions, ahad an over 3.0 average.

Their dominance on the court and during exams proves that Fayetteville State continues to uplift its athletes and their academic potential.

