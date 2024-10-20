News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman FBI Investigating Hanging Of Black Man Who Sued Alabama Police For Brutality Dennoriss Richardson accused multiple officers of assaulting him during his five-day detainment in jail.







The FBI is now investigating the death of a Black man who died by a fatal hanging after suing the Alabama police for brutality.

A civil rights attorney for the slain man’s family shared the news of FBI’s involvement. The lawyer, Roderick Van Daniel, called the matter a “community issue” as well as national one.

“This is a family issue, community issue for Colbert County, State of Alabama, and the United States of America,” expressed Van Daniel, as reported by AL.com. “I am grateful to know that a federal investigation will be done. We all are seeking the truth, understanding, and justice.”

Dennoriss Richardson was found dead in Colbert County, Alabama in early October. His body was still hanging by a rope at an abandoned house in the area.

Van Daniel continued, “Someone hung on the porch should not be seen as an everyday occurrence. I believe in the principles of this country and the words within the Constitution. We cannot allow injustice to overtake the normalcy that we have all strived so hard for to make this country the leader of this world for Democracy.”

Richardson filed a lawsuit this year against the local police officers for alleged brutality. He accused multiple officers of assaulting him during his five-day detainment in the Sheffield City Jail.

However, Richardson faced arrest again on a drug charge. According to his wife, Leigh Ann, he was reportedly told that the charge would be dropped if he dropped the lawsuit. His wife also stated that he refused to do so.

Colbert County ruled his death a suicide due to depression. However, Richardson’s wife and mother denied the claims that he dealt with the mental health issue. Moreover, they believe he would not have left his five children behind.

Local sheriff Eric Balentine stated that he asked the U.S. attorney’s office to review the case.

“We submitted a request in writing to the FBI asking them to come in and review the case, just to be transparent and to be sure we didn’t miss anything,” Balentine said to the news outlet. “They responded back a couple days later, and they are going to be reviewing the case.”

In the meantime, Van Daniel has reaffirmed the family’s intentions to continue the lawsuit.

“We are moving forward step by step to substitute the party for the current lawsuit,” the lawyer added. “It is a procedural issue, but we will get it done in the appropriate time frame within the federal laws over Mr. Richardson’s case.”

As for the FBI, they declined to confirm or deny if they are investigating the case on their own.

RELATED CONTENT: Death Of Black Man Prompts Questions After He Was Found Dead With A Rope Around His Neck