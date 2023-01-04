$10k Reward For Information On Group of White Folks Who Vandalized Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church

The FBI in Atlanta is offering a few racks to anyone willing to provide information into the vandalism of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.

The church, pastored by Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock and where Rev. Martin Luther King preached, was vandalized last July following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, 11 Alive reports. A group dressed in all black is accused of spray painting the church with a threatening message that read, “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you.”

Police say the vandalism took place on July 3, 2022, the same night the city faced protests over the Supreme Court’s decision. Police say a group of 10 people was seen walking around the Sweet Aubrun area that night.

The FBI released security videos showing the group as they walked around the church at the time the crime was committed. The exact moment the church was tagged was not captured on video.

Take a look at this video. FBI offers a $10k reward for info, arrest, and conviction of suspects responsible for vandalism. Camera's captured the group vandalizing Ebenezer Baptist Church Heritage Sanctuary. Call 1800-Call-FBI or send tips to https://t.co/mgzWaqRnkn. pic.twitter.com/ueSOn9imaZ — FBI Atlanta (@FBIAtlanta) December 29, 2022

However, a group of 10 can be seen dressed in all black walking toward the church. Two separate clips show white individuals dressed in regular clothing and backpacks leaving the area shortly after the church was vandalized. One video showed four people leaving and the other showed six.

“The group stopped in the location by the church where spray paint was later discovered,” the FBI said in a release.

“The group then walked together to a concealed area, and re-emerged without the dark clothing. The group then split up, and four of the individuals went in one direction and six of the individuals went in another direction.”

The church was founded in 1886 and is a “spiritual home” to the state of Georgia, according to the National Park Service, as noted by CNN. MLK served as lead pastor of the church from 1960 until his death in 1968.

Ebenezer Baptist Church, as well as MLK’s childhood home, is part of the federally recognized Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park along with other sites in the area.