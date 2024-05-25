FBI Raids Business Of Mississippi District Attorney

The Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the Jackson, Mississippi, business of Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens. On May 22, the FBI searched Downtown Cigar Company for an undisclosed reason.

According to a statement released by FBI Jackson Public Affairs Officer Marshay Lawson to the Mississippi Free Press, the FBI raided several different sites on the same day.

Lawson explained, “The FBI is executing federal search warrants at multiple locations. The affidavit in support (of) the search warrants has been sealed by the court and so I am prohibited from commenting further. There is no threat to public safety.” Lawson did not disclose the exact other locations or the reason behind the FBI raiding the other places.

Owens, however, is still listed as the manager of the parent company that owns the Downtown Cigar Company — the other location that agents searched. The business has a state permit to sell alcohol and opened its doors as a bar.

Owens is acting Democratic district attorney and back in February of 2020, he announced the first arrests made in Mississippi’s publicly unveiled $77 million welfare scandal. Republican State Auditor Shad White was also involved.

Owens released a statement to the Mississippi Free Press as well about the FBI raid on his office.

“This morning, FBI agents came to our offices. We are fully cooperating with their efforts,” the statement read. “The Hinds County District Attorney’s Office is fully functioning and continues to work on behalf of the citizens in Hinds County. That has been and will continue to be our primary focus. Currently, we have no further statements.”

According to WAPT-TV reports, while Owens’ office and his owned business were being searched, several FBI agents paid a visit to Jackson City Hall and had a discussion with the chief of staff for Mayor Chokwe Lumumba.

