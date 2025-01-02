Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn FBI Warns Pro Athletes About Being ‘Increasingly Targeted’ By Organized Crime Burglaries The FBI is encouraging professional athletes to exercise extra caution as they are being targeted by organized crime burglaries at alarming rates.







The FBI has warned professional athletes about organized theft groups from South America that are “increasingly” targeting their homes.

The report comes after a string of burglaries between September and November at the homes of professional athletes while they were traveling or playing games, ABC News reports. Authorities reported a series of similar burglaries carried out by organized theft groups, allegedly targeting the homes of at least nine professional athletes.

“These homes are targeted for burglary due to the perception they may have high-end goods like designer handbags, jewelry, watches, and cash,” the FBI said in a Liaison Information Report.

Recent burglary victims include Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić. Additionally, the homes of NBA players Mike Conley Jr. and Bobby Portis were also targeted, although the FBI’s report did not specify any particular incidents.

“While many burglaries occur while homes are unoccupied, some burglaries occur while residents are home. In these instances, individuals are encouraged to seek law enforcement help and avoid engaging with criminals, as they may be armed or use violence if confronted,” the report further stated.

According to the FBI, organized theft groups from South America plan their burglaries by conducting detailed surveillance of homes in person and through technology and social media. They analyze publicly available information and social media to track victims’ routines and often have prior knowledge of where valuables are stored in the home.

“These preparation tactics enable theft groups to conduct burglaries in a short amount of time. Organized theft groups bypass alarm systems, use Wi-Fi jammers to block Wi-Fi connections and disable devices, cover security cameras, and obfuscate their identities,” the FBI report said.

Authorities suggest that star athletes should move more cautiously. The FBI urges professional athletes to report any suspicious activity and maintain detailed records of their valuables and inventory.

They also recommend enhancing home security and exercising caution on social media, such as avoiding posts that reveal valuables, the interior of their home, or real-time updates while traveling.