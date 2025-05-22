FDA Plans To Limit COVID Vaccine To Elderly And The High-Risk

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is considering a major policy change that would limit COVID-19 vaccine shots to people over 65 years old and those who have a high-risk health condition beginning this fall.

Until now, COVID and booster shots were recommended for everyone over 6 months old. But FDA Vaccine Division Chief Dr. Vinay Prasad and FDA Commissioner Dr. Martin Makary do not believe booster shots are necessary and not worth the risk for healthy people.

A Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) spokesperson told ABC News, “The COVID-19 public health emergency has officially ended, and we are entering a new phase in our response to the virus. A rubber-stamping approach to approving COVID boosters perpetuity without updated clinical trial data under the Biden administration is now over.”

How The FDA’s Vaccine Guidance Impacts Americans

The anticipated new guidance from the FDA comes as the agency’s vaccine committee is expected to meet on Thursday to discuss vaccine safety and efficacy.

It’s important to note that Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who oversees HHS, is a vaccine skeptic. He has campaigned against COVID shots and falsely claimed vaccines have killed more people than the virus.

As a historic measles outbreak spreads through Texas, Kennedy downplayed the number of deaths during a recent trip there. According to the Texas Tribune, Kennedy said the measles outbreak deserves less attention than other chronic diseases such as diabetes.

More than 300 people died each week from COVID in April, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. In January, more than 1,000 Americans died each week from the virus.

Health leaders worry the vaccine restrictions could create a barrier for people who no longer qualify but want to get vaccinated to protect vulnerable family members

However, FDA leaders say more evidence is needed on whether vaccines prevent transmission before it provides that option.

“To date, there is no high-quality evidence that you getting a booster protects your grandma, beyond your grandma getting the booster herself,” Prasad said at a press conference Tuesday. “Does it lead to less transmission? Does it lead to fewer instances of severe disease? Again, we are interested in evidence to inform this claim.”

How the FDA moves forward could also impact if health insurance companies will continue to cover the COVID shots.

