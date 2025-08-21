FDA Issues Recall Of More Than 67K Cases Of  Power Stick Deodorant

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a major recall of popular deodorants sold nationwide. The recall, launched July 10, involves over 67,000 cases of Power Stick antiperspirant deodorants, making it the largest FDA deodorant recall in history.

The recall was voluntarily issued by A.P. Deauville, the manufacturer of the product. FDA inspectors classified it as a Class II recall, which means the products “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

The recall applies to three products:

Power Stick for Her Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant Powder Fresh (UPC 815195019313)

Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant Spring Fresh (UPC 815195018194)

Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant (UPC 815195018224)

The FDA cited ‘CGMP deviations’ as the reason for the recall, but did not specify which regulations the manufacturer violated.

“Adherence to the CGMP regulations assures the identity, strength, quality, and purity of drug products by requiring that manufacturers of medications adequately control manufacturing operations. This includes establishing strong quality management systems, obtaining appropriate quality raw materials, establishing robust operating procedures, detecting and investigating product quality deviations, and maintaining reliable testing laboratories,” the organization says on its website.

Additionally, the CGMP ensures that companies have adequate quality control systems, use safe raw materials, and that testing laboratories meet standards.

According to its website, A.P. Deauville manufactures its products in an FDA-regulated facility. The company also makes shampoo, conditioner, and body sprays.

In 2005, the California Air Resources Board fined A.P. Deauville $50,000 over its Power Stick products, claiming that the product contained volatile organic compounds above the state limit.

All recalled products were sold in the 1.8-ounce size at major retailers, including Dollar Tree and Amazon. If you own any of these products, dispose of them or return them to the retailer.

