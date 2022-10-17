Fearless Commerce Honoring 150 Black Women-Owned Businesses

Over the last five years, Fearless Commerce has provided Black women-owned businesses in Minnesota with key strategies to navigate the road to success.

Now, Shawntera M. Hardy and Camille A. Thomas are celebrating their own achievements by marking their fifth anniversary.

The dynamic team also published the fifth edition of their Fearless Commerce coffee table book, the largest ever, recognizing to date more than 150 Black-women-owned businesses across multiple industries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fearless Commerce (@fearlesscommerce)

“Shawntera and I got the idea for the book one day when we were discussing the latest edition of a local business magazine’s ‘best of’ list, shocked at all the incredible business owners that had been left out,” said Thomas.

“Given our business experience and network, we were positioned to create a space to share these amazing women’s stories.”

In celebration of their fifth year, the team hosted a luncheon in Minneapolis featuring the Genius Guild’s Kathryn Finney, CEO, who provided a wealth of knowledge on strategies to access capital and expressed a commitment to investing in Black-owned businesses.

“Fearless Commerce focuses on accelerating business growth by offering ‘back office’ programming in areas such as legal, marketing, and finance,” said Hardy, who noted that many Black women start new businesses, but far fewer are at the helm of mature companies.



Hardy and Thomas find that lack of maturity is often due to systemic racial, financial, and/or operational barriers that get in the way. The Fearless founders say they are committed to changing the narrative by continuing to provide Black women support throughout their business-building journey.

Find out more at www.fearlesscommerce.com.