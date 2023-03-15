Fearless Foundation and Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator Award $1 Million Dollars for their Black Women Entrepreneurs Grant Program

Fearless Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Fearless Fund, the first venture capital fund built by women of color, for women of color, has partnered with Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator for a multi-phase grant program that will bolster Black women-owned, consumer product-based business.
Through this unique cohort, Black women-owned businesses are receiving grants in amounts between $10,000 – $20,000, in addition to enrollment in Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator, which is dedicated to providing growth opportunities for Black-owned product-based businesses selling in Amazon’s store. This marks a significant opportunity for greater representation in retail as only 6 percent of US retail businesses have a Black owner, despite Black Americans representing 14 percent of the US adult population as of data from 2020 (Hello Alice).
“We are excited to enroll business grant recipients in Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator, giving each brand access to an unparalleled network of mentors that will allow them to reach their professional goals,” says Arian Simone, Co-Founder and General Partner of Fearless Fund.
Mission-driven partnerships are critical to stimulating economic growth. We are excited to partner with the Fearless Fund to support 75 incredible Black women entrepreneurs in achieving their dreams. By participating in Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator, founders will access a suite of resources, including financial assistance, business education and coaching, and marketing support. BBA supports the success of Black-owned businesses by providing a place for their businesses, to start, scale, and create a community to encourage and inspire them along the journey. We believe, when we knock down barriers for Black-owned businesses, through those learnings, we unlock the door for all small businesses to thrive. We stand firm in our vision to target systemic barriers and leverage our entire community to create sustainable pathways to equity that build generational wealth for not only Black-owned businesses and Black women-owned businesses, but all underserved businesses,” says Danyel Surrency Jones, Director, and Head of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator.
Grant Recipients:
Kimberly Shamsiddin, Al Shams Abayas
Roshonda Coleman, Anointed Hands Salon & Products
Brittny Phillips, Articulate Hands
Ife Obi, Back To You by The Fit In
Sophia Danner-Okotie, Besida
Kimba Williams, KUSHAE
Kelli Palmer, Breedlove Beauty Co.
Myriam Simpierre, Buy Better Foods Corporation
Dana Harris, Coffee Treasures In A Box
Felicia Jackson, CPRWrap, Inc.
Karen Flowers, Curl House
Iyonna Woods, Fancy Free Hair & Skin
Melissa Samuel, Finesseyourclaws LLC
Gineen Cargo, Gavin Christianson Bridal
Kristen Dunning, Gently Soap
Melaina Glanton, Goddess Beauty Skincare
Keicha Danzie, Good Boy Goodies
Colette Glover-Hannah, Hannah’s Shoebox, LLC
Ashley Milligan Nesbit, Healthy Muhf#@kin Hair
Hope Webb, Imani Girl Boutique LLC
Tyler Clark, Inspire by Tyler
Nikia Londy, Intriguing Hair
Krystle McKay, K.Lorayne Apparel
Abena Slowe, Karité LLC
Keya Martin, Keeyahri
Keva Johnson, Keva J Swimwear
Kimo Bentley, Kimo Bentley MedSpa
Mia Campbell, KING ME Custom Jewelry
Sherrie Wilson, Krowned
Arah Sims, Kyutee Beauty
Kimberley Napoleon, Loc’d n Naturally
Ariane Turner, Look Good Live Well
Sierra Breckenridge, Mama Sisi LLC
Megan Smith, Megan Renee LLC
Krystal Duhaney, Milky Mama
Onaedo Achebe, Minti Oral Care
Wendy Ann George, Mosheen Spice Naturals
Jennifer Peets, Naked Bar Soap Co.
Chrissy Cabrera, Naturally London
Rasheedah Loharsingh, Naturals Republic Inc.
Nikita Johnson, Nikita’s Beauty Bar
Taylor Long, Nomads Swimwear LLC
Olatomide “Tomide” Awe, Olori
Nadine Joseph, Peak and Valley
Rachel James, Pear Nova
Twana Moore, Personally She
Piper Barley, Posh Hair District
Taylor Freeman, Pynk Matrixx
Onikeh Brown-Wilson, Satin Pavement
Cynthia “Cindy” Tawiah, Shades Of U
Shika Myrickes, Shika and Company Extensions
Jasmine “Symoné” Gates, Sincerely, Bädé
Skye Loy, SkyeLight
Tenita Strand, Status Co. Leather Studio
Tamekia Geer, TamGee Artistry Studio
Erika Collins, The Hanan Project
Jade Akinrolabu, The Lazy Hat
Erika Massaquoi, THE OULA COMPANY
Kamilah Campbell, The Pink Locket
Ashli Goudelock, The Tsuri Company
Markea Dickinson-Frasier, Thermaband
Valerie Blaise, VAVVOUNE
Jasmine Lewis, Vie Beauty
Leah Hernandez, Young Authors Publishing
Donnya Negera, YUUMA