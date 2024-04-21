Family Of Ricky Cobb II Files Lawsuit Against Minnesota State Troopers Over Fatal Traffic Stop

A federal lawsuit was filed on April 17 against two Minnesota State Troopers for their involvement in Ricky Cobb II’s death. The lawsuit seeks monetary damages from Ryan Londregan and Brett Seide for the July 2023 shooting.

According to the Minn Post, the family of the slain 33-year-old announced the lawsuit as they continue to seek justice on his behalf. The civil suit alleges that the state troopers violated multiple amendments while attempting to removed Cobb II from his vehicle during a traffic stop.

The news conference had numerous members of Cobb II’s family, including his parents and both of his children’s mothers. One of the grieving women shared the new reality her kids face in the wake of their beloved father’s death.

“Imagine your children walking out the door every day to go out to school and having to say goodbye to an urn instead of their actual parent,” said Danielle Pickett, who shared two sons with Cobb II. “They don’t have a father and we’re left to raise little boys without their dad being present.”

The civil lawsuit claims that the troopers did not uphold the fourth and fourteenth amendments at the scene. The troopers allegedly conducted an unreasonable seizure and used excessive force toward Cobb II. Upon stopping him, they learned that Cobb II may have violated a protection order in Ramsey County. This revelation prompted the officers to begin arrest.

However, Cobb II refused to leave the vehicle at their force. After the car moved forward, the incident escalated into one of the troopers firing bullets that ultimately killed him. The Cobb family’s attorney, Harry Daniels, explained how the suit does not call upon the state nor Minneapolis. This is dissimilar to the case brought on by George Floyd’s family, who received a settlement for 27.5 million.

However, Daniels said that a suit in this capacity is not out of question. Furthermore, Londregan faces charges of second-degree unintentional murder, first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter for his involvement.

