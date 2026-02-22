News by Mary Spiller Louisiana FedEx Driver Arrested After Allegedly Stealing $62,000 In Missing Packages Authorities recovered shoes, sports cards, and other goods as retail theft cases from the East Baton Rouge Parish case.







The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana have arrested a suspect after recovering a range of stolen retail items, including nicotine products, graded sports cards, candy, and Nike shoes from missing FedEx shipments. According to EBRSO, investigators completed a search and inventory of the recovered merchandise before identifying and locating the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Tyran Jackson.

Jackson worked as a FedEx driver. He was taken into custody and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Officials said the investigation remains ongoing as detectives work to determine whether additional charges or arrests may follow.

Photos released by the sheriff’s office onto Facebook show the seized goods laid out as evidence, underscoring the variety of items, allegedly taken, totaling to around $62,000 in items. Authorities have not released further details about how the merchandise was obtained.

Baton Rouge police wrote in the post, “Through investigative efforts, detectives identified the suspect as Tyran Jackson 10/18/1998, a FedEx delivery driver. Upon execution of the search warrant, detectives located and recovered approximately $62,000 worth of stolen FedEx merchandise inside the storage unit. After completing the search and inventory process, detectives located Jackson and took him into custody.”

The arrest follows a similar case earlier this month involving the alleged theft of high-value shipments intended for a Baton Rouge retailer. In that incident, a FedEx driver was accused of stealing approximately $32,000 worth of merchandise that was scheduled for delivery to a local Walmart store.

Law enforcement officials said technology played a critical role in tracking the stolen goods. “The packages were equipped with tracking devices, which allowed investigators to track the merchandise to the 6000 block of Jones Creek Road,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release to The Advocate.

Authorities arrested Draterrius McCollough, 31, in connection with that case. He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a felony theft charge, according to officials.

Officials have not released additional details about potential court appearances or bond information for Jackson. EBRSO stated that updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

