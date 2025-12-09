News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman ‘Porch Pirates’ Jamming Wi-Fi So Doorbell Cameras Can’t Record Packages Stolen From Doorstep The thieves are using modern-day tech to get away with their heists.







New-age thieves, dubbed “porch pirates,” are using technology to evade capture as they steal packages from homes this holiday season.

These “high-tech” robbers are using Wi-Fi jammers to disrupt doorbell camera footage. The ruse helps them approach front doors to steal delivered packages without being seen. The scheme has grown in popularity as thieves tap into their skills beyond swiping to take these pricey goods.

According to NBC News, some of these “porch pirates” use Wi-Fi jammers to disrupt security footage and conduct their robberies. With the video muddled, thieves can perform the crime knowing video evidence is compromised.

The jammers also seem like a good investment for a high-stakes heist. Some Wi-Fi jammers cost as little as $60 or $70, making them even more ideal for seasoned thieves to get away with their schemes.

Although these jammers do exist and remain readily available, homeowners do not have to submit to this fate. There are steps homeowners can take to help combat this new tech. For prevention, homeowners can have separate networks with different doorbell cameras on each, so robbers cannot disrupt both networks.

However, for those not trying to have multiple networks, incorporating a hard-wired system can make it much harder to jam. Because the hard-wire system is not reliant on Wi-Fi, the jammers are unhelpful to potential robbers. Also, understanding one’s Wi-Fi bandwidth can help measure its resilience to jamming. If Wi-Fi still gets disrupted, choosing cameras with an SD card backup option ensures the crucial footage is still recorded.

Other advice includes picking one delivery day when someone will stay home to bring the items inside. Leaving packages on one’s doorstep for days can entice robbers to a home. A locked drop box can also ensure that no robbers can break in and steal one’s gifts.

In homes across the United States, from Chicago to Houston, online shopping is dominating the holiday season. According to Consumer Affairs, 65% of shoppers say they use Amazon to complete their wish lists. With more people expecting packages, this awareness and prevention can ensure all their gifts stay safe this year.

