News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman FedEx Driver Fired For Posting Viral Clip Of Racist Woman Hurling N-Word At Him During Shift His employer, contracted with FedEx, fired him after stating his video violated company policy.







A former FedEx driver is seeking new work after being berated by a racist woman during his shift.

Doug Ahmed says his contractor fired him after video of the incident in San Diego went viral in January. Now, he is surviving off unemployment in what he feels is a gap in justice.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the alleged racist encounter actually happened in October 2025. Ahmed was in the middle of his shift when a woman complained about his driving.

While the woman initially accused him of speeding, which the FedEx driver denied, the conversation took a racist turn. Another TikTok user re-shared the viral video.

“I know the speed limit here. I got hit by a trash truck,” she said in the video.

Convinced of his truth, Ahmed even offered a corporate phone number for the woman to call and file a complaint. However, she responded by hurling out slurs, including the n-word.

“No, b*tch. You’re FedEx n*gger,” she responded. “You ain’t sh*t… this is Chula Vista, homie,” she yelled.

The racist woman proceeded to keep calling him the n-word, prompting Ahmed to ask for the apartment unit number to avoid meeting again. An additional clip also showed the woman blocking his exit from the complex, escalating tensions.

I can’t believe this is happening,” he told KGTV Channel 10 News. “In the seven years I’ve been at FedEx, that’s the first time being called the N-word on the job.”

However, shortly after posting the transgression to TikTok, he says the company fired him for violating its policies. He told the outlet that his termination letter stated he displayed the company name and the FedEx truck, which led to his firing.

Despite the violations, he says the firing just adds insult to injury.

He continued, “To post a video and get fired afterward, it’s like a double slap in the face.”

Now, his family has launched a GoFundMe to help him get back on his feet after suffering the most from the racist encounter.

“While he was doing his job delivering packages, he was confronted and recorded by a resident,” described the fund. “During the incident, he was verbally harassed, threatened, and called racial slurs. He remained calm and professional throughout the entire interaction.”

Thus far, the crowdfunding effort has raised a little over $4K toward its $ 10K goal. However, Ahmed and his loved ones hope their community will aid him as he moves to a new company that empathizes with his situation.

It added, “Shortly after it went viral, my brother was terminated from his job. This fundraiser will help bridge the gap while he looks for new work and supports his family.”

