News by Jeroslyn JoVonn FedEx Vows To Pass Tariff Refunds To Customers If Courts Order Trump Tax Rebate: ‘If We Get Paid, You Get Paid’ FedEx has pledged to refund customers after filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration in response to the Supreme Court’s decision overturning the IEEPA tariffs.







Due to the Supreme Court’s decision overturning the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), FedEx has unveiled plans to reimburse customers for tariff-related fees if it wins its lawsuit against the Trump administration, Fox Business reports.

The legal challenge follows a Supreme Court ruling issued a week earlier that found Trump exceeded his presidential authority by invoking the act to impose broad tariffs on nearly all U.S. trading partners.

In a statement, the company said it plans to pass along any recovered funds to shippers and customers who absorbed the tariff costs after filing a lawsuit seeking a full refund from the Trump administration for all IEEPA duties paid to the federal government.

“We remain focused on supporting our customers as they adapt to the latest regulatory changes and have taken a procedural step to preserve our right to refunds for IEEPA tariffs on behalf of our customers and FedEx,” the company said.

“Our intent is straightforward: If refunds are issued to FedEx, we will issue refunds to the shippers and consumers who originally bore those charges. When that will happen and the exact process for requesting and issuing refunds will depend in part on future guidance from the government and the court.

“We are committed to transparency and will communicate clearly as additional direction becomes available from the U.S. government and the court.”

The announcement followed FedEx’s filing a complaint against U.S. Customs and Border Protection in the U.S. Court of International Trade, seeking a full refund. The company argues that while the IEEPA tariffs were in effect, it imported goods from countries subject to the duties and paid those fees to the federal government, stating it “has suffered injury caused by those orders.”

In recent earnings reports, FedEx executives cautioned that tariffs could cut into profits, estimating in September, before the IEEPA tariffs were rescinded, that the impact could reach $1 billion in fiscal year 2026.

“It has been a very stressful period for customers,” said FedEx Chief Customer Officer Brie Carere, noting the strain has been especially tough on small exporters.

FedEx’s lawsuit appears to be the first major corporate refund case following the Supreme Court’s ruling, though other challenges were already underway in the U.S. Court of International Trade. In December, Costco sued for a full refund of tariffs paid under IEEPA, stating that roughly one-third of its U.S. sales come from imported goods.

FedEx’s lawsuit and pledge to reimburse customers came just before the company was named in a separate federal case filed Feb. 27 on behalf of customers seeking refunds. The proposed class action, filed in federal court in Miami, seeks compensation for potentially millions of shippers who paid import duties and related fees on products they argue should have entered the United States duty-free.

