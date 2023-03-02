Fenty x Puma Collaboration Making Its Return to the Market

“She’s back.”

That’s the message business mogul Rihanna sent to followers on Tuesday in an advertisement announcing the return of her Fenty x Puma collaboration with the design company – a partnership that began almost a decade ago.

According to Puma, a new collection with the Fenty CEO is coming soon.

Footwear News reported that fans are hoping for the platformed Creeper sneaker to make its comeback.

“Bring back the creepers, I was young,” one social media user wrote. “I’m crying I knew that the story wasn’t over,” another user commented. “IM FINALLY GETTING THE CREEPERS OMFG.”

The Fenty Puma Creeper was awarded Shoe of the Year 2016 by the outlet, which described the sneaker as a “blockbuster hit” that had “universal appeal to both men and women.”

“In my wildest dreams, I never would have imagined an honor like Shoe of the Year,” Rihanna said at the time. “It means so much to me to make a mark like this in the shoe and sneaker industry and to have so many people share my love for the Creeper.”

Reportedly, the Creeper was the most searched shoe on the online shopping site Lyst at the time, and the global seller crashed the Puma website during its initial release. Even Hollywood A-listers such as Cara Delevingne, The Weeknd and Gigi Hadid purchased the shoes.

Rihanna began her business ventures with Puma back in 2014 when the company appointed her as its creative director, racking up positive feedback from critics and customers who raved over the series of sell-out sneakers that were released under her efforts, in addition to her work staging several New York Fashion Week shows.

In late 2017, after developing her Fenty Puma fashion lines, Rihanna stepped away from the design company to pursue her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty. In 2019, she teamed up with LVMH to release a full Fenty fashion line.