Fidelis Care Raises Awareness of Health Equity Issues During National Minority Health Month

In observance of National Minority Health Month this April, Fidelis Care is raising awareness about the health disparities facing minority populations. This year’s theme, “Better Health Through Better Understanding,” focuses on how meeting cultural and linguistic needs can help improve health outcomes for individuals of all ages.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Minority Health (OMH), established National Minority Health Month to promote educational efforts on the health problems currently facing racial and ethnic populations, and to help eliminate health disparities.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), minority groups are more likely to experience chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. By addressing health literacy and linguistic needs, community-based organizations, local leaders, providers, and health plans can work together to reduce the risk of these conditions and improve overall health outcomes.

Fidelis Care collaborates with providers across the state who speak many different languages. Receiving a diagnosis or lab results and being able to talk with a doctor in your own language and in a simple, understandable way makes a huge difference in supporting an individual’s health and wellness.

“National Minority Health Month provides an opportunity to acknowledge and address health disparities and inequities among minority populations,” added Camille Pearte, MD, Fidelis Care Senior Medical Director. “We want our members to be engaged in their health and wellness, ask questions, and follow through with the care and services they need. This is best accomplished when care is being delivered in a way that is sensitive to every individual’s cultural identity or heritage.”

In addition to working with diverse providers, Fidelis Care staff speak several languages and are active in their communities. Members of Fidelis Care’s Marketing team, which has a grassroots presence statewide, speak 29 different languages – from Spanish to Urdu. Through our strong partnerships with providers and community organizations, Fidelis Care helps to address health equity through community events and education.

For example, Fidelis Care recently partnered with CINQCARE, a provider-led, community-based comprehensive care delivery partner based in Buffalo, to discuss the importance of culturally sensitive healthcare.

“At CINQCARE, we are passionate about understanding the communities we serve and that’s why we are dedicated to creating a world where healthcare isn’t a burden,” said Anthony Welters, Founder and CEO. “We are committed to recruiting, empowering, and equipping physicians, nurses, practitioners, and caregivers with what they need to deliver better health and care where people live, especially those in Black and Brown communities.”

Beyond National Minority Health Month, Fidelis Care will continue to focus on health equity and ensuring our members and the communities we serve have equitable access to the highest quality care. This commitment also requires that we continue to address the social determinants of health and health disparities statewide.

About Fidelis Care

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 2.5 million members statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. Follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fidelis-care , on Twitter at @fideliscare, Instagram at @fideliscare, and on Facebook at facebook.com/fideliscare. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

Contact: MediaInquiries@fideliscare.org