The Fifth Annual Battle Of Jollof Continues Tradition Of Feeding The Black Diaspora

The Fifth Annual Battle of Jollof cooked up some high energy in New York for those across the Black diaspora.

The event, which took place Nov. 7 at Pier 36, featured the best jollof makers as they represented their countries’ take on the signature West African dish. As the competition blended with cultural tradition, only one country could take home the crown for the best jollof of the year.

The high-profile event featured star-studded attendees across the entertainment industry. From Nigerian-American rapper Wale to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Bozoma St. John, the cook-off inspired those, no matter their background, to dig in. Other celebrity attendees included media host Speedy Morman, NBA and WNBA stars OG Anunoby and Arike Ogunbowale, and Afrobeats artist King Promise.

This year, Nigeria earned the title of the world’s top Jollof rice producer. Fans and judges tried out the two dishes, created by Ghana’s Chef Nana Wilmot and Michelin-recognized Chef Ope Amosu from Nigeria. While a close competition, the Naija nation reigned supreme with their recipe.

However, jollof was not the only dish on the menu. Delicacies from other nations, such as Senegal and Ethiopia, were on full display for attendees to try.

Beyond the Battle of Jollof, the event had other contests that brought the community together. Nigeria bested Ghana again in a friendly yet fierce celebrity basketball game, winning 80-74. During the game’s halftime, a 1-versus-1 tournament was held alongside a DJ Battle with Supersmashbroz and DJ RB Nice.

Including partnerships with Tequila Don Julio, Wingstop, and Crown Royal, attendees sipped on specialty cocktails as winners took home bedazzled bottles of the spirits. To keep the fun going, the battle also hosted cultural activations and community-focused experiences, all centered on Black unity and heritage.

As the Battle of Jollof continues another year, it fulfills its purpose of bridging culture, community, and incredible eats for all to enjoy.

