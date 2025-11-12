Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Knuck If You Buck! Massive Fight Erupts At Tampa Bay Football Classic With 27 Players Suspended The fight occurred during the spotlighted rivalry game that took place at an NFL stadium.







A massive fight occurred during the Nov. 8 HBCU football classic between Bethune-Cookman and Grambling State University.

Both the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and Grambling State Tigers traveled to Tampa Bay to compete at Raymond James Stadium. The Tampa Bay Football Classic was meant to spotlight the two HBCU teams at a grander venue usually reserved for NFL matchups.

However, chaos erupted as both teams returned to the field after halftime, with tensions sparking physical blows that even left the coaching staff injured. According to HBCU Gameday, officials had to eject several players before the game could resume.

However, the all-out brawl left the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) with no choice but to swiftly discipline the many players involved. The result, issued Nov. 10 after an investigation by SWAC officials, left 27 players suspended following the shocking incident.

From the Grambling football roster, 18 players received suspensions, with nine from Bethune-Cookman also facing a similar fate. Of the many players punished, three faced a double suspension for their involvement. The football players must sit out for two games as their seasons resume.

Furthermore, the heightened violence prompted the SWAC to impose fines against the two universities. Grambling State will have to pay $40,000 for its players’ involvement, while Bethune-Cookman will pay a $25,000 fine.

SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland expressed the conference’s disappointment with the players’ behavior.

“We’re extremely disappointed by the events that transpired during halftime of the Bethune-Cookman at Grambling State football game,” McClelland said. “Acts of that nature have zero place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference and intercollegiate athletics. The Conference Office has and will continue to enforce a zero-tolerance policy for all acts deemed to be unsportsmanlike and contrary to the high standard of good sportsmanship we expect.”

Both teams’ coaches uttered similar apologies on behalf of their squads. While Grambling State did take home the rough victory, the coach, Mickey Joseph, issued an apology for his and his staff’s own responsibility in the matter.

“I just want to apologize to the SWAC and to Bethune-Cookman University for what happened,” Joseph said. “That’s not who we are at Grambling State. We have to be better. I have to be better. My staff has to be better.”

Immediately after the win, Joseph defended his team in some controversial post-game comments. Following backlash, Joseph retracted his words, emphasizing that the fight did not represent Grambling’s values.

“It was emotional,” Joseph continued. “But at the end of the day, we represent something much bigger. Grambling has always stood for discipline, respect, and pride. We’ll take our punishment, and we’ll learn from it.”

Coach Raymond Woodie of Bethune-Cookman also issued a statement. He remarked that one of his assistant coaches was struck during the violence, noting how the tension escalated too far. The coach asserted that the competition should remain in gameplay, not in violence against fellow HBCU football players.

“We preach discipline and integrity,” Woodie said. “We can compete as hard as we want between the whistles, but when the game stops, that stuff has to stop, too. That’s not just about Bethune-Cookman — that’s for all of us in the SWAC.”

In the aftermath, Coach Joseph says that they will take the punishment and learn from the ordeal, hoping to “handle it internally” as well to prevent further brawls.

