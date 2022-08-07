Final Season Of Ava DuVernay Drama ‘Queen Sugar’ To Premiere In September

The final season of the Ava DuVernay drama Queen Sugar is set to premiere in September, according to Deadline. The seventh and final season of the OWN drama will begin airing on Sept. 6.

The drama about three siblings living in New Orleans stars actress Rutina Wesley from True Blood, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe. All seven of the seasons featured all women directors, and the final season will be no different. Directors set to direct the final season of the series include showrunner Shaz Bennett, Patricia Cardoso, Aurora Guerrero, DeMane Davis, Kat Candler and Stacey Muhammad. DuVernay will direct the final episode. The Instagram account for the drama also announced the premiere date.

“#QUEENSUGAR The Final Season premieres September 6. 🖤.”