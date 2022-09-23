Final Sweetie Pie’s Location Closes In St. Louis After Owner’s Son Is Found Guilty In Murder-for-Hire Trial

The popular soul food restaurant is taking its final bow.

Sweetie Pie’s announced that it would be closing the doors to its final location called Sweetie Pies Upper Crust in St. Louis, Missouri on Sept. 25. The soul-food restaurant has been a community staple serving up cafeteria-style down-home cooking including its famous chicken wings and mac ’n’ cheese.

As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, the owner Robbie Montgomery’s son, James “Tim” Norman, was found guilty in a murder-for-hire plot after ordering the murder of his nephew Andre Montgomery.

According to Robbie, the business will officially close on Sunday.

The owner of the restaurant which rose to fame through the OWN reality show, took to her Instagram on Wednesday to post a notice regarding the future of the restaurant. “Thank you all so much for the many years of support ❤️,” she wrote in her caption.

The photo shows the notice with the effective date of the shutdown, along with bullet points of information to Sweetie Pie’s followers.

“WE ARE CLOSING TO MAKE ROOM FOR THE MORE THAN FOUR HUNDRED MILLION DOLLAR, COCHRAN VETERANS HOSPITAL EXPANSION.”

“IT HAS BEEN A PLEASURE TO SERVE YOU, YOUR FRIENDS AND FAMILY,” the list continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robbie Montgomery (@msrobbiesweetiepies)

Instagram users responded to the message by showing their appreciation for the establishment in the comments.

“My family and I ate at your first location after church on west Florissant for years. We even brought our out of town guest to both locations. Thank you Ms. Robbie! It has been a pleasure to support your establishment. 🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️,” one user shared.

Other users loaded the comments section with “Rest In Peace” messages for Andre.

According to People, social media posts regarding the business share that one Sweetie Pie’s location remains open in Jackson, Mississippi.

The restaurant‘s page @missrobbisweetiepies posted provided the address for customers to visit the Mississippi location. “Please visit our location in Jackson, Mississippi at 110 E South Street,” she wrote.