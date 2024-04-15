Black Father And Son Offer Online Summer Camp To Teach Financial Literacy And Investing

Originally Published May. 17, 2022

Junior Wallstreeters, Inc. a non-profit, is excited to provide an online youth summer camp. The camp is great for preventing learning loss and offers a fun environment for students to learn financial and investing concepts.

The camps will teach students life-long financial education skills and discipline, with an emphasis on African American history and culture, according to a press release. Chisolm, executive director of Junior Wallstreeters, Inc states, “In addition to topics like budgeting, banking, and investing in the stock market, our camp goes beyond others by exploring community wealth building through investment clubs.”

“Simply put,” Chisolm says, “our goal is to teach financial knowledge to eliminate the wealth gap by showing young people how to properly use money as a tool.”

The program will also offer an Introduction to Cryptocurrency course and Introduction To Real Estate Investment course.

“In conjunction with Financial Literacy Month, Junior Wallstreeters, Inc. launched our new website, which provides a better overview of our mission, impact and programs.”

Junior Wallstreeters has secured several scholarships for underserved students to attend the camp. Chisolm asserts, “we want to give as many students the opportunity to obtain a financial education regardless of their family’s financial situation.” Scholarships are only available to students who attend for the length of the course, either one or two weeks.

Families interested in obtaining a scholarship to attend the camp, should visit their website for an application. Those interested in supporting Junior Wallstreeters can sponsor a camper or make a donation here.

You can register for all the sessions at: https://www.thejrwallstreeter.com.

RELATED CONTENT: Black Woman Launches Multimillion-Dollar McKissack & McKissack Construction Firm With $1K Investment