OneUnited Bank Announces Annual Youth Contest 'I Got Bank' To Celebrate Financial Literacy Month OneUnited Bank is holding a national financial literacy contest where 10 children will win a $1,000 savings account.









Originally Posted Apr. 7, 2022 Updated: Apr. 12, 2024

In celebration of National Financial Literacy Month, OneUnited Bank, the nation’s largest Black-owned bank, is proud to announce its annual “I Got Bank!” national financial literacy contest, where 10 children will win a $1,000 savings account. The bank is offering a free “I Got Bank” E-Book to make financial literacy a core value of the Black community.

Students from across the country between the ages of eight and 12 are encouraged to read a financial literacy book of their choosing and either write a 250-word essay or create an art project showing how they would apply what they learned from the book to their daily lives. Submissions must be emailed or postmarked by June 28, 2024. The bank will choose 10 winners and award each winner a $1,000 savings account at OneUnited.

“When an online submission is made before June 28, 2024, you will have access to a one-of-a-kind custom digital edition Black Panther Comic Book that was created by Marvel Comics and Visa, Inc. and includes financial literacy exercises developed by OneUnited Bank,” according to OneUnited

Teri Williams, OneUnited Bank’s president and author of “I Got Bank! What My Granddad Taught Me About Money,” wrote the book after finding that there weren’t enough books geared toward educating urban youth about finances.

“In 2022, we launched the OneTransaction Podcast to encourage our community to focus on one transaction to close the wealth gap for their family,” states Williams.

“Our contest and free e-book encourage families to teach their children how to build wealth and make financial literacy a core value in the Black community!”

“I Got Bank! What My Granddad Taught Me About Money” is published by The Beckham Publications Group, Inc. (Beckhamhouse).

For more information about the official contest rules, please visit www.oneunited.com/book.

