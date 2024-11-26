‘Find A Black Doctor’ Online Directory Now Lists Health Professionals In All 50 States

In a significant step toward reducing health disparities and improving access to quality healthcare for Black communities across the United States, Find a Black Doctor now boasts listings of board-certified health professionals in all 50 states. This expansion ensures that individuals seeking culturally competent care can easily find experienced and qualified Black doctors, dentists, psychologists, and other healthcare providers.

The expansion of the directory comes at a crucial time when health disparities continue to affect Black communities disproportionately. The platform addresses a critical need by providing a reliable and comprehensive directory of healthcare professionals who understand and are dedicated to addressing the unique healthcare needs of Black patients.

Founded with the mission to bridge the gap in healthcare access, the website offers a user-friendly interface that allows patients to search for providers based on their location and specific healthcare needs. The site includes detailed profiles of physicians, dentists, psychologists, and other specialists. Listings are free for the doctors. The site also contains content aimed at increasing health and healthcare literacy.

The expansion of the directory is also a response to the growing demand for Black healthcare providers who can address systemic biases and ensure equitable treatment. Studies have shown that patients often experience better health outcomes when treated by providers who share their racial or ethnic background. By connecting patients with Black healthcare professionals, be they in Atlanta or Alaska, the site is working to improve these outcomes and build trust within the Black community.

Founder Dr. Dina Strachan, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, notes, “Despite our technological advances, it can be harder now to find what one wants online. And having been to all 50 states myself, I’ve become even more aware of the varied challenges to access across our vast nation.”

The team encourages the community to submit suggestions of Black doctors they’d like included in the directory. They also encourage doctors to submit their own practices, or those of colleagues, for a free listing. There is a great interest in supporting doctors in independent practices.

As it continues to grow, the site remains committed to its mission of ensuring that every Black person in America has access to the best possible healthcare.

For more information or to find a Black healthcare provider in your area, visit FindABlackDoctor.com

This news was first reported on Blacknews.com

