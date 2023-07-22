Wharton School’s First Black MBA Graduate, Hettie Love, Passes Away At 100

The first Black graduate of The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania has passed away at the age of 100.

Hettie Simmons Love was the first Black to graduate with a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School, Penn Live reported. Love graduated from the Ivy League institution in 1947. She was the only Black student, and she and one other woman were the only female students at the time.

She was remembered as a pioneer and an educator by the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, community. ABC27 anchor James Crummel, who was a student of Love’s daughter, Karen, wrote on Facebook, “100-year-old Hettie Love was a trailblazer in more ways than one. She was passionate about education and was always giving back to the community. I always enjoyed our time together. It was a real honor to know her. She will absolutely be missed,” the post read.