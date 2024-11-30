News by Mary Spiller First Black Mayor In New England, Thirman Milner, Dies At 91 Milner served as the mayor of Hartford, Connecticut, from 1981 to 1987.







The first Black mayor in New England and former mayor of Hartford, Conn., Thirman Milner, has died. He was 91, as reported by city officials.

Milner was the first African-American elected mayor in New England, and he took office in 1981. He served the city of Hartford until 1987. Following his stint as mayor, he also served as a state representative and a state senator.

According to NBC Connecticut, the Connecticut chapter of the NAACP acknowledged Milner as a civil rights icon, community activist, and dedicated public servant. He was a lifelong member of the organization and acted as president of the Greater Hartford NAACP.

President of the Connecticut State Conference NAACP Scot Esdaile said in a statement, “The Connecticut State Conference of the NAACP extends its heartfelt condolences to Mayor Milner’s family, friends, and former constituents during this difficult time. His contributions to Hartford and the broader New England community have left an indelible mark, and he will be deeply missed.”

Milner’s stepdaughter, Virginia Monteiro, told the outlet that she hopes the organization will continue to fight for what her father represented — which was social and racial equity.

Monteiro said, “It’s very important for us to continue the legacy that he set for all of us. He was very much devoted to ensuring that there was equity and justice for everyone.”

The current Hartford Mayor, Arunan Arulampalam, stated: “Today, we mourn the passing of former Mayor Thirman Milner, a trailblazer whose legacy as New England’s first popularly elected Black mayor continues to inspire us. His commitment to public service and civil rights transformed Hartford and paved the way for future leaders. Thirman embodied resilience and dedication, championing the needs of our community during challenging times.”

He continued, “As we reflect on his contributions, let us honor his memory by continuing our work towards building a Hartford that works for all. Our thoughts are with his family and all who were touched by his remarkable life.”

Local Governor Ned Lamont added that Milner would always be remembered as a civil rights icon for all of his groundbreaking work In Connecticut.

Lamont’s statement read: “His upbringing here in Connecticut led him to a career in activism, marching with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in the sixties and using his passion for social justice as inspiration that led him to a career in politics. As a mayor, state representative, and state senator, he used his influence to enact positive change in Hartford, particularly focusing many of his efforts on the need to ensure that all children –- no matter their family’s income level or the neighborhood where they grew up –- have access to a quality education that prepares them for success. His passing is a true loss, and I encourage the residents of Connecticut to reflect on the many contributions Thirman Milner has provided to our state. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

