This Black-Owned Bookstore Is A Safe Space For All And A First In Its Community

The first Black-owned bookstore in Orange County, New York, is more than just a space for book lovers—it has evolved into a vibrant community hub for professionals, students, and those in search of inspiration and tranquility.

Launched in 2022, Sadie’s Books and Beverages has quickly become a safe space for community members in Orange County, located in southeastern New York, and beyond. Frequent visitors include entrepreneurs, authors, and even mental health specialists.

“Sadie’s is like grandma’s hands,” frequent visitor Cecilia Calloway told News 12 Brooklyn.

Sadie’s strives to offer more than books and related items.

“We call ourselves a ‘bookseum,'” Sadie’s Books and Beverages owner Yaa Yaa Whaley-Williams said. “The real premise of opening and vision for the space was not just reimaging a community center but reimaging a classroom in a space that could be a resource for the community.”

“It really has been like an extreme passion project turned into a grassroots community movement,” she added.

Local entrepreneurs are able to use Sadie’s as a platform to elevate their businesses, connect with supporters, and engage with like-minded individuals.

“I have a website but people like to come, and feel and touch. It has been great because brick-and-mortar are really hard to acquire and maintain,” said Patricia Davis, owner of Lolly’s Handmade.

“We actually have a mental health workshop that we are going to hold in this space because of the feel of the space,” Stacy-Ann Bailey, the founder of Your Strength LLC, said.

Sadie’s has transformed into a thriving community hub, fostering lasting connections and bringing positivity to the Hudson Valley region.

“It keeps us together, it keeps us educated. You can learn everything pretty much about our own culture,” said president of the NAACP Middletown branch, Danielle Matthews.

With Sadie’s gaining recognition during Black History Month, Whaley-Williams hopes her bookstore serves as a reminder that Black excellence and Black history matter more than 28 days.

“Black history is a mindset and a lifestyle, not just a month so let’s embrace this vibe all year long,” she said.

