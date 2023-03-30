First Black-Owned Business Park in Fort Washington Goes Viral

One Maryland family has used TikTok to spread the news about their historic accomplishment.

The Jordan family became the owners of the first Black-owned business park in Fort Washington, MD in August 2022 and recently leveraged social media to bring lots of eyes to their one-of-a-kind acquisition. The complex, bought by The Home Team Realty Group, a Black-owned family-run business, is one part of a larger mission to uplift the community in the area. Wyevetra and Jarriel Jordan run the real estate empire alongside their son, Jarriel Jordan. Jr. and their daughter, who runs their title company.

“If you want something truly dynamic and truly that’s going to empower the community and yourself you have to put a little skin in the game,” said Wyevetra Jordan in an interview with WUSA9 local news. She added that their offer was refused three times before they were actually able to purchase the land. “We wanted to be the ones to show folks you can do this you have to be grounded and have a lot of structure to achieve those goals,” added her husband.

The Fort Washington Business Complex recently found itself going viral when Jarriel Jordan, Jr. posted a video on TikTok detailing the journey of The Home Team Realty Group’s success in such a short time that was picked up by the Instagram account, We Buy Black. The post quickly raked up thousands of likes and even caught the attention of soul singer, Anthony Hamilton, whose music was used as the background in the original video. “When Anthony Hamilton shared the post that’s when I was like, ‘ok now we’re doing things!’” Jarriel, Jr. said in an interview.

The family plans on growing their business and their community outreach through their program Jacobs Ladder as well as through empowering their more than 50 new agents and community partners. They also plan to host training sessions, career fairs, and a national homeownership workshop in the coming months.

We love to see it, Jordan family!