First Black-Owned Dispensary In Northern New Jersey Is A Family Business

When Noiré Dispensary opens its doors Oct. 28, it will become only the second Black-owned dispensary in New Jersey and the first in Maplewood Township.

Noiré Dispensary’s owners, Giovanni and Sharquana Paul, will also hold the title of the first family-owned adult-use cannabis shop in the area, Tap Into Soma reports.

“This business is a labor of love to us,” Sharquana said. The Pauls conceived of the idea to open Noiré right before the birth of their fifth child and have poured their resources from other entrepreneurial endeavors into bringing the dispensary to life.

Every part of the Pauls’ lived experiences oozed into the creation of Noiré’, including its name.

Paying homage to the once secretive experience of buying cannabis in their former home of Brooklyn, NY, the Pauls built on the former seedy ways to procure the plant and turned into a way to educate, uplift, and build community.

“That’s where the inspiration for our brand name came from,” said Sharquana. “We named our dispensary Noiré, which means ‘Black’. We decided to take the old concept of “knocking on the black door,” and turn it into a symbol of safety, trained knowledge, and no judgments.”

In a country where Black people are arrested four times more often than white people for marijuana possession, creating a safe and welcoming atmosphere for the community is of top concern for the Pauls.

“At Noiré Dispensary, we believe in empowering our customers through knowledge,” said Sharquana. “From the intricate workings of the endocannabinoid system to understanding safe consumer use, we will help you find the best products for your individual needs.”

At Noiré, giving back extends beyond the shop’s walls as management prioritizes mentoring, volunteering, and encouraging other entrepreneurs in New Jersey.

“No matter how many no’s you get, keep knocking until you get your yes. We are standing here as living proof that you can do it,” said Sharquana. “Leverage your resources, whether big or small, surround yourself with like-minded positive people, and don’t be afraid to fail.”

