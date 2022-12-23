This Girl Is on Fire: First Black Woman Captain Appointed for Little Rock Fire Department

She’s the only Black woman to make her way to the top ranking for this fire department.

A promotion ceremony at the Little Rock Fire Department’s training space on Murray Street marked a moment in history as Quatecia Wilson became the first Black woman to advance to the position of fire captain in the history of the LRFD.

According to Arkansas Times, the celebration took place on Wednesday, where Wilson was promoted to captain.

Wilson described the promotion as “monumental, [but] not the end of my journey, and it is not the highlight of my job.”

The fire department, located in Little Rock, Arkansas, congratulated the captain on Facebook alongside another promoted employee.

Wilson has been employed with the department for over nine years. During the promotion celebration, she saluted the leaders of the LRFD who came before her, retired personnel, friends, family, the engine team, and her Eudora hometown.

“I hope that I will do you guys justice in carrying this torch forward,” Captain Wilson said.

As part of the ceremony, Wilson exchanged pins and embraced comments from loved ones like her father, Robert Liggins. Wilson’s mother, Wanda James, had the honor of placing the pin on her daughter’s uniform.

“Whatever word exceeds proud, that’s what I am of you,” James said.

Even Wilson’s son, Logan, chimed in on his pride in his mother’s accomplishment.

“I believe that she will never give up,” he said.

This marks one of the most recent in-person celebrations following the pandemic that forced the world to communicate virtually.

“The mission of the Little Rock Fire Department is to provide immediate fire and emergency medical service in a professional and efficient manner,” the LRFD wrote on the department’s website.

Their value statement covers 10 areas: life safety, integrity, talent, transparency, leadership, excellence, respect, opportunity, character, and knowledge.

“We are committed to being good stewards with the resources, equipment and responsibilities we have been entrusted with,” the statement said. “We are committed to providing leadership and guidance to our fire personnel.”

“We are committed to exercising the opportunity to serve our community with compassion and professionalism,” it added.