Netflix Showcases Black Girl Magic In Its First Orginal African Animation Series, ‘Supa Team 4’

As part of its Representation Matters Collection, Netflix has debuted a new animated series to its roster.

On July 20, 2023, Supa Team 4 premiered as Netflix’s first original African animated series.

Created by Zambian writer Malenga Mulendema, Supa Team 4 follows four undercover teen superheroes on a quest to save the world after being recruited by an ex-spy. The teens are challenged with juggling secondary school while using their powers to make the world better. Netflix wrote that the kids’ series is “a fresh superhero story about girlhood, strength, and African ingenuity.”

Mulendema based Supa Team 4 in a futuristic setting that reflects Zambia’s capital, Lusaka. “I’m excited that the world finally gets to see the fantastic show that the incredibly talented super team, from Africa and beyond, have put together,” Mulendema said in a statement, according to CBS News.

Mulendema explained that her initial desire for creating the series was to highlight Africa and open doors for more productions from the continent. “We hope Supa Team 4 … will lead to further investment and collaboration so we can continue to grow the industry,” she said.

“Animations series shaped our childhoods and to know young Zambians get to see what they’ve never seen on TV before is Amazing!!” Sampa the Great, who wrote the theme song for the series, posted on Instagram.

Supa Team 4 was pitched for Triggerfish Animation Studio’s pan-African talent search. After winning the search in 2015, Mulendema’s series was announced in 2019.

Business Insider reported that Netflix announced plans to expand operations in Africa in April 2023, following the success of African productions such as the drama series Blood and Water, which was filmed in Cape Town. The move was a part of the streaming platform’s goals to invest in the continent’s creative economy and showcase African stories globally.

“We’ll build on these milestones to grow our business while continuing to invest in supporting local creative economies and giving more and more African storytellers an amplified voice on the global stage,” Netflix said in a statement.