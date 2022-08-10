Fisk University Women’s Gymnastics Stuns With First Practice In HBCU History

With explosive flips and tucks, the young Black women at Fisk University brought their A game to the first gymnastics practice in all of the HBCU’s 156-year-history.

A video posted on TikTok by a member of the trailblazing HBCU Intercollegiate Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Team recently went viral.

Zyia, known as @zyiaalexys on the social media platform, shared footage of herself and her other team members stretching together, landing impressive stunts, practicing front flips on the beam, and more. To date, the TikTok has garnered over 583,000 views and 172,000 likes. Thousands of proud comments continue to pour in.

A TikToker left a sentimental note, writing “as a retired gymnast who always wanted her hbcu to have a gymnastics team I almost shed a tear cause seeing this is beautiful.”

Another chimed in: “This is so beautiful & about time! 😍 Can’t wait for more hbcus to represent in the gymnastics world.”

In February, Fisk announced the launch of its inaugural gymnastics team, which marks a special milestone for the Nashville, Tennessee university and paves the way for other schools.

“The University is committed to preparing the next generation of leaders and c-suite executives,” as stated in the university news release at the time. “Student-Athletes depend on an institution that enables them to translate their unique skills to professional success.”

The statement continued: “Woman’s gymnastics exemplifies the values of Fisk University: determination, excellence, and a commitment to a more just and equitable future. These values have consistently been at the forefront of women’s gymnastics and Fisk could not be more excited to welcome these remarkable student-athletes to the campus starting this coming fall.”

Back in May, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported that an elite gymnast by the name of Morgan Price turned down the University of Arkansas to become an integral part of gymnastics history at Fisk.

“WHEN THAT OPPORTUNITY CAME UP FOR ME YOU KNOW THE ONLY THING ON MY MIND WAS TO SUPPORT IT BECAUSE THEY DID IT FOR YOUNG PEOPLE JUST LIKE ME,” PRICE SAID.

Fall is just around the corner. Let the practices and competitions commence.