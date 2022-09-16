Fit More Than 900,000 Titles Onto Your Smart Device

Technology, coupled with handheld devices, has undoubtedly made life easier in many ways. The phones and tablets we now own come with capabilities that would have seemed unimaginable two decades ago. One of the best things to emerge from the technology renaissance has been the ease with which information can be consumed and accessed.

Online learning has benefitted greatly from this technology, and Perlego has created a vast platform of an online library with close to one million offerings. For a limited time, you can purchase a 1-year subscription to the service for $99. That’s a savings of 31% from its MSRP ($144).

As a subscriber, you’ll unlock access to more than 900,000 books. The subject matter covers everything from society and culture, psychology, personal development, literature, and theology and religion, and more.

In addition to its more than 900,000 books, there are more than 1,000 academic and non-fiction topics, which makes Perlego a great resource for students who want to save money on costly textbooks. There’s something of value for everyone.

More than 1,400 verified buyers have rated Perlego 4.6 stars on TrustPilot.

Watch this video.

Perlego partners with more than 6,000 publishers to offer affordable access to its many titles. Popular non-fiction titles include “Shoe Dog,” “The Alchemist”, and “Why We Are Restless,” among other best-selling books.

You can access titles via your smartphone, tablet or PC, and built-in study tools are ideal for students. You can switch from your phone to your PC without skipping a beat or losing your place in a book. Updates to the software are offered for the life of your subscription, so you’ll have the latest version. Perlego can be installed on an unlimited number of devices.

No matter if you’re a student or a retiree, there’s no better way to exercise your brain than by reading. With Perlego, you’ll unlock a world of new ideas and information at minimal costs. Purchase it today.

Prices subject to change.