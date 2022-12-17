Five Police Officers Charged With Killing Ronald Greene In Louisiana

Five police officers have been charged in connection to the death of Ronald Greene in Union Parish, LA, according to The Washington Post.

The five officers were charged on Dec. 15 with several state crimes, including negligent homicide and malfeasance in office. The police officers claimed Greene died in a car crash at the end of a high-speed chase on May 10, 2019.

However, an investigation by the Associated Press revealed graphic bodycam video of the officers punching, dragging, and stunning Greene after he led them on a high-speed chase. Law enforcement officials refused to release the footage for two years, until the U.S. Justice Department became involved in the investigation.

Greene screamed, “I’m your brother! I’m scared! I’m scared!”

Master Trooper Kory York is facing the most serious charges. York is seen in the video dragging Greene by the shackles on his ankles and putting his foot on his back. York left Greene face-down in the dirt for more than nine minutes, which experts said may have restricted his ability to breathe.

“Lay on your f— belly like I told you to,” York screamed at Greene.

Louisiana’s police force instructor called York’s actions “torture and murder.” York is being charged with negligent homicide as well as 10 counts of malfeasance in office.

Another officer being charged, Union Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Harpin, can be heard on the video saying to Greene, “S— hurts, doesn’t it?” Harpin was charged with three counts of malfeasance in office.

Trooper Dakota DeMoss and Former LSP Troop F Captain John Peters were each charged with one count of obstruction of justice. Trooper John Clary was also charged with one count of obstruction of justice and one count of malfeasance in office. Trooper Chris Hollingsworth, who is now deceased, is heard on the video saying, “I beat the ever-living f— out of him” after he repeatedly hit Greene with a flashlight. Hollingworth died in 2020 following a high-speed, single-vehicle car crash.

The diverse federal grand jury investigation found at least a dozen cases over a 10-year period in which Louisiana state police troopers or their bosses concealed or ignored evidence of mostly Black men being beaten. They also were found to have diverted blame and obstructed efforts to find the truth.

Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, said that she hopes her son gets justice.

“We’re all excited for the indictments but are they actually going to pay for it? As happy as we are, we want something to stick.”

A legislative inquiry is currently looking into what Gov. John Bel Edwards knew and when.