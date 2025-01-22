Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Flavor Flav, BMAC, And GoFundMe Launch Fundraiser For Black Families Displaced By L.A. Wildfires, “Not Enough is Being Done” Flavor Flav is using his celebrity status to advocate for Black families displaced by the L.A. wildfires.







Flavor Flav has teamed up with the Black Music Action Coalition and GoFundMe to help Black families displaced by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

The Public Enemy rapper took to Instagram on Monday to announce his partnership in launching a fundraiser. According to Flav, “not enough is being done” to support the Black victims of the ongoing wildfires in Palisades and Altadena.

“So many of y’all have helped in the aftermath of the L.A. Fires, so many of y’all have received help. But there’s SO MANY more that REALLY need your help,” he captioned the announcement.

“It’s been inspiring to see so many people come together as one to lift each other up, and I just want to highlight one aspect of the larger LA community in dire need.”

“Not enough is being done for the Black families and community in the aftermath of the California fires,” he added.

“I’ve partnered up with GoFundMe and the Black Music Action Coalition to create ONE main GoFundMe campaign to immediately help those in need. I urge not only Black artists and musicians and creators, but EVERYONE to come together and continue to help those in still in desperate need. Link in bio to donate.”

By Wednesday, the GoFundMe raised over $50,000 toward its $100,000 goal. Flavor Flav is cited for powering the initiative, which “further amplifies the collective efforts to generate funds in support of Black families as they navigate displacement, loss of income, grief, essential needs in the short-term as they seek to rebuild,” the funding page states.

“The Black community in Altadena shares a rich, historic, and resilient legacy, one spanning multiple generations,” the initiative states.

“They paved a way for themselves through the Great Migration, segregation, redlining, and more to establish a community where their families could build, grow, and celebrate life together. Now, generations later, they face an unimaginable tragedy brought on by the L.A. county wildfires.”

Flavor Flav is joining a group of celebrities offering support to L.A. residents affected by the wildfires. In addition, several artists are scheduled to perform at FireAid, an upcoming benefit concert aimed at helping those impacted by the fires.

Although the fire, which began on Jan. 7, has largely subsided, alerts remain. After two weeks, at least 25 lives have been lost, and around 6.5 million people remain under threat. The blaze has also caused significant damage, destroying or damaging over 12,000 homes and other structures, leaving 200,000 people displaced.