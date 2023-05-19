Flavor Flav Stands in Solidarity With WGA Writers on Strike

Reality TV personality and rapper Flavor Flav supported Writers Guild of America members on strike for two weeks when he appeared outside Warner Bros. studios.

According to Billboard, the former Public Enemy group member showed up with pizza, burger, and fries to show solidarity with the writers union, WGA, in its campaign to be paid more equitably against movie and television studios.

TMZ reported he brought 25 Prince Street pizzas, 100 burgers from Irv’s Burgers, and Liquid Death Water.

While there, he also took a bullhorn to offer encouragement as one of his group’s more popular songs, “Fight the Power,” blared from speakers. He was seen dancing and rapping along to the lyrics of the song.

The Flavor of Love star also took pictures with Jason Sudeikis, the Ted Lasso team, Quinta Brunson, and her Abbott Elementary team.

A true spread of burgers and pizzas at Warner Bros courtesy of Flava Flav! Please come picket and eat! #WGAstrong pic.twitter.com/V1pJZ4raIr — Brittani Nichols *Strike Version* (@BisHilarious) May 18, 2023

This month, the union went on strike after a contract agreement with the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers did not meet its demands. In March, the members of the WGA agreed if a satisfactory contract was not complete before the latest one expired, they would walk out.

Earlier this week, Deadline reported that as the strike enters its third week, California is losing almost $30 million a day with no agreement in place. The latest update from the guild’s negotiating committee was sent on May 16 to members addressing the issue.

