Flavor Flav Honors Legendary Female Emcees

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards took place on Monday, April 1, in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre.

Many celebrities came through, but a T-shirt worn by Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav caught the attention of people on the yellow carpet as it sent a message to female artists.

According to iHeart.com, William Jonathan Drayton Jr., better known to the world as Flavor Flav, wore his classic timepiece around his neck, a pink diamond clock pendant, and an iced-out Strong Arm chain from hip-hop recording artist Flo Rida. However, it was the T-shirt he had on under his jacket that garnered attention.

The black T-shirt featured the names of legendary female emcees who set the tone and paved the way for Doja Cat, Latto, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and many other contemporary performers. The women listed on Flav’s shirt are TLC, Yo-Yo, Da Brat, MC Lyte, Lauryn Hill, Salt-N-Pepa, Missy Elliott, Queen Latifah, and Roxanne Shanté. “We gotta respect all our queens in Hip-Hop,” he said.

What’s more, one of Flav’s reality TV shows, Flavor of Love, may be making a comeback, according to Deadline. The media outlet reported that there may be a reimagining of the VH1 show that aired for three seasons from 2006-2008.

Julie Pizzi, president of 51 Minds Entertainment and Bunim/Murray Productions, gave an update on the reboot of the Flav-led dating show.

“We’re in the process of working with Flavor Flav to reimagine what Flavor of Love can feel like in this in this decade, which is very different. The project is really fun, a comedy in the dating space,” she said. The original show focused on and starred the “911 Is A Joke” rapper; it will not be about him this time around, but he will be involved in the process.

You can catch the iHeartRadio Music Awards on the streaming platform Hulu.