Sports by Mary Spiller Flavor Flav Signs On As US Women’s Water Polo Team’s Official Hype Man Hip-Hop veteran Flav has agreed to sponsor and support the women as they head off to the Summer Olympics in Paris.









As the U.S. women’s water polo team is getting ready for the long-awaited Olympics in Paris this summer, they’ve been joined by rapper Flavor Flav as their biggest hype man. After a May 4 post by the team’s captain was brought to his attention, the 65-year-old New York native has promised to cheer them on and show his support.

Water polo team captain, Maggie Steffens, recently took to social media to ask her followers to help drum up more support for the team as they head into the summer Olympics.

She wrote, “There is no greater honor than representing Team USA on the Olympic stage side by side with strong, talented & driven women who empower you every day.”

“Water polo, women’s water polo specifically, may not be the most popular sport or on everyone’s radar, but with women’s sports even more on the rise – I encourage everyone to give these women a try!”

Steffens’ heartfelt post caught the attention of “Fight the Power” rapper Flavor Flav, moving him so much that he’s agreed to become the team’s official hype man for the team.

According to the Associated Press, he is now in the process of settling a deal that will name him a sponsor for the USA Water Polo team, as well as put him in charge of a program to help bring the spotlight onto the women’s sport.

The official hype man commented on Steffens’ post, “As a girl dad and supporter of all women’s sports – imma personally sponsor you, my girl, whatever you need. And imma sponsor the whole team. That’s a FLAVOR FLAV promise.”

He’s wasted no time in fulfilling his promise either. He’s already used his social media to drop highlights for the team’s star players and has started making travel plans to watch them play in the Paris Olympics.

“When I come out and I watch this water polo team … ‘USA! USA!’ Yo, I’m going to be the biggest hype man that they ever had in their life,” he told the Associated Press. “I’m going to be bigger than any cheerleader that they had in their life. I’m going to cheer this team on, and I’m going to cheer this team into winning a gold medal.”

The U.S. team will be going for its fourth consecutive gold medal at the Paris Olympics this summer, an unprecedented feat so far.

Flav said, “One thing about me, I know what it feels like to want to see a dream come true. I know what it feels like to want to achieve a goal, and I’m the type of person that, if I see you trying, then I’m going to do whatever I can to help you.”

RELATED CONTENT: Cardi B And Sha’Carri Richardson Link Up In New Olympics Ads