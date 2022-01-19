Flex Your Creativity Muscles With This Video Game Creator

Playstation and Xbox boast a loyal customer base that has been with both companies since their inception. There’s a massive game catalog for the systems that has been built over the years, and new games are being added to the library every year. While these games offer loads of fun, they can get repetitive over time.

Many gamers have often dreamed about creating their own game. With The Complete GameGuru Unlimited Bundle, you can build your own games, making them as challenging and diverse as you wish. For a limited time, you can purchase the bundle for just $49.99. That’s a savings of 87% from this MSRP ($384).

GameGuru is a game-maker that allows users to create their own games.There are 13 different packs from which to choose that give users a variety of options for creation. Included is a medical pack for those who wish to incorporate medical elements in their games. It comes with more than 100 items, including an x-ray machine, hospital beds, a sink unit, medical bottles and more.

If you’re into mystery or suspense, look no further than the abandoned apartment pack. It comes with large furniture, a portable heater, a pantry trolley, more than 15 cabinet pieces among other common household items.

For those wishing to create an action-filled fighting game, the melee weapons pack does the job. It includes 15 fighting items including a baseball bat, a wrench, a screwdriver, a bow saw, a crowbar among other weapons.

Create your own fantasy game with the fantasy pack. It comes with an Aztec-style jungle backdrop along with sound effects, atmospheric music, and a number of different enemies and fantasy-themed items.

The perfect game is one that you’ve created and crafted to fit your interest. With GameGuru, it’s possible to achieve. Purchase this bundle today for $49.99 and you’ll be playing your own in no time.

Prices subject to change.