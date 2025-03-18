Flickr & Black Women Photographers Collective Announce $5K Grant

Flickr, in partnership with SmugMug, is offering a new $5,000 grant to the Black Women Photographers Collective in celebration of the organization’s fifth anniversary.

The Flickr and BWP grant will be awarded to winning recipients to support them in advancing their photography practice. In pursuit of this goal, the grant will come along with a two-year Flickr Pro membership and a one-year SmugMug Pro subscription, both of which will help upgrade the recipient’s photography products.

In addition to the winning grant recipient, 10 applicants will receive a one-year Flickr Pro membership and a one-year SmugMug Pro subscription.

“Black Women Photographers play a vital role in driving inclusivity in the photography community. We’re honored to collaborate again and help showcase the work and perspectives of these talented photographers,” Crystal Duarte, director of marketing at Flickr, said in a press release.

A panel of judges has already been selected, including Polly Irungu, the founder of BWP and former White House photographer and editor; 2023 grant winner Genesis Falls, a member of both BWP and Flickr; and Community Manager MacKenzie Joslin.

“Community is core to the work and identity of BWP, so I’m honored to partner with a brand that has been fostering that from day one,” Irungu said. “Flickr has poured back into their community countless times, and I am excited for them to pour into the BWP community with this grant opportunity.”

Black Women Photographers, founded in 2020 by Irungu, has over 2,100 Black and African women creatives worldwide.

With the mission of adequately recognizing Black women in the photography industry and addressing coming hiring disparities, BWP is an industry resource for women of color, acting as a database for distribution and a collection of free educational services.

According to Flickr and BWP, to be eligible for the $5,000 grant, applicants must submit a photo that embodies the theme of “the spaces you occupy” and share a description of the photo in relation to the prompt.

Applications are due April 14.

