Global by Mitti Hicks Over 300 Flights Canceled And Delayed Across Europe's Major Airports Three of the busiest international airports, including Heathrow in London, are experiencing issues with major global carriers.







Thousands of passengers have experienced long delays or are stranded across Europe’s largest airports after hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed earlier this week.

Three of the busiest international airports, including Heathrow, Schiphol, and Charles de Gaulle, are experiencing issues with major global carriers. Air France, American Airlines, Oman Air, Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways, Emirates, and United Airlines are all caught up in operational woes.

According to Travel and Tour World, disruptions were triggered by staffing shortages, gate allocation delays, ground handling issues, and tight aircraft rotations. It has been a recipe for chaos and throwing flights significantly behind schedule.

Schiphol in the Netherlands is the hardest hit airport, according to Airport Transportation. So far, a total of 20 flights have been cancelled and more than 100 flights have been delayed.

At Paris’ Charles de Gaulle (CDG), its largest carrier, Air France, saw heavy disruptions, including eight cancellations and 58 delays.

Disruptions and delays at London’s Heathrow Airport include eight cancellations and over 50 delays. British Airways, Finnair, Air India, American Airlines, Emirates, and United Airlines were all impacted. Regional carriers such as Brussels Airlines, Aegean, Eurowings, and Etihad also reported multiple delays.

The Israeli strikes against Iran are also affecting travelers. As Reuters reports, several major airlines have canceled or diverted flights to and from the Middle East.

These three European airports serve as key transit hubs across Asia, North America, and the Middle East. Passengers flying across these regions on Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways, Oman Air, and Saudia were also caught up in the chaos.

Airports and airlines are currently working to restore stability. Passengers are being advised to check their flight status directly with their airline and allow extra time for travel. There are no updates just yet on when flight schedules will resume on time.

