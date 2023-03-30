Flo Rida’s 6-Year-Old Son in ICU After Falling From Apartment Window Three Weeks Ago

The 6-year-old son of recording artist Flo Rida is currently in the hospital after falling from an apartment building he and his mother, Alexis Adams, reside in.

According to News 12 New Jersey, Zohar Dillard, who is the son of rapper Flo Rida, (real name Tramar Lacel Dillard), is currently in the ICU in Jersey City, NJ.

The fall, which took place on March 4, left the boy with pelvic fractures, left metatarsal fractures, grade three liver laceration, internal bleeding, and a collapsed lung.

Adams has filed a lawsuit against the residential apartment building, stating that the building was equipped with “windows that posed a hazardous condition,” allowing her son to fall onto the concrete pavement.

“As a single mom to a special needs child, this feels like a nightmare. My heart is broken into a million pieces,” Adams wrote in a statement. “I am devastated, angry and struggling to come to terms with the fact that my only child has suffered severe injuries due to willful negligence of our landlord and others involved In failing to take necessary safety measures.”

TMZ reported that Adams’ attorney, Steven Haddad, said that Zohar fell at least 50 feet and doctors caring for him stated that it was a miracle he survived the fall. Haddad also said that the 6-year-old will have to learn how to walk again. He’s presently in a full-body cast and can barely move.