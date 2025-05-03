Entertainment by Mary Spiller ‘Floribama Shore’ Star Kirk Medas Dies At 33 After Severe Illness Medas had been in ICU for two weeks before his death.







Kirk Medas, best known as a cast member on MTV’s “Floribama Shore,” has died at the age of 33. According to People, Medas passed away on May 2 after falling into a coma due to a severe case of necrotizing pancreatitis.

Medas’ father told outlets that Medas ultimately died of liver failure.

An MTV spokesperson stated, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Kirk Medas, a beloved member of the Floribama Shore family. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.”

Medas was hospitalized due to necrotizing pancreatitis, defined by the Cleveland Clinic as when “pancreatitis inflammation is so severe that it causes tissue death (necrosis).”

Fellow Floribama Shore cast member Aimee Elizabeth Hall opened up about Medas’ health battle on her Instagram the day before his death, May 1.

In the Instagram post, Hall shared with fans that Medas was being sedated and put onto a ventilator after being in the hospital for nearly two weeks due to the necrotizing pancreatitis.

Hall wrote, “Our friend Kirk [Medas] has been in the ICU for over two weeks now. and the situation is incredibly serious. Nilsa has been flying back and forth to Miami to be by his side, and I’ve been lucky enough to stay connected through FaceTime with his roommates and close friends who’ve been keeping us updated daily.”

Hall continued, “Kirk does not have medical insurance, and his sweet, strong mother has created a GoFundMe to help with the overwhelming expenses. If you’re able to give, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. And if you can’t, your prayers mean just as much.”

She finished the emotional post, “Please pray for Kirk. Pray for his mother. Pray for his friends. Thank you for your love and support. And pray for his castmates-we’re all hurting watching our brother fight this battle.”

Nilsa Prowant, another member of the Floribama cast, also asked fans for support during this trying time. Together, Hall and Prowant shared a link to a GoFundMe started by Medas’ family. It has raised over $35,000 so far, and the funds will be used to “Support Kirk Medas: Funeral Arrangement&Medical.”

Medas was a cast member on the MTV show “Floribama Shore” for a 25-episode stint from 2017 until 2020.

Prowant spoke of the late television personality to People.

She expressed, “Kirk could light up a room with his smile. His laughter was contagious. He was more than just a friend; he was family, uncle, roommate, and the best guy everyone knew. He showed up for us every single time. Whether it was the opening of a new business or the birth of my son, [Medas] was there with his full heart.”

“His soul was the kindest, most genuine I’ve ever known,” she concluded. “I’ll carry his love and support with me always.”

