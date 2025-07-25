Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Florida Governor Appoints FAMU Alumna To HBCU’s Board Of Trustees, Replacing Longtime Chair Jocelyn Dopson-Rodriguez will replace longtime chair, Kelvin Lawson.







Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed attorney Jocelyn Dopson-Rodriguez to Florida A&M University’s Board of Trustees.

Dopson-Rodriguez, an alumna of the University, will replace former trustee and board chair Kelvin Lawson. Lawson had served on the Board of Trustees at FAMU since 2011, with the reasons for his departure undisclosed. According to WCTV, Dopson-Rodriguez immediately began her tenure on the board July 11. She will hold the position until January of next year.

However, The Tallahassee Democrat reported that FAMU was not made aware of the lawyer’s appointment until over a week later. A spokesperson confirmed her appointment amid rumors that Lawson will take on a new leadership role at the HBCU. The school’s interim president, Timothy Beard, released a statement thanking Lawson for his years-long service.

“We are deeply grateful to trustee Kelvin Lawson for his 14 years of dedicated service to his alma mater on the FAMU Board of Trustees,” stated FAMU interim President Timothy Beard. “His steady leadership helped elevate the university’s accountability and performance, and we sincerely thank him for his unwavering commitment to FAMU’s mission of student success.”

Sources suspect that Lawson has left the board to become a potential executive vice president and chief operating officer for FAMU. His departure coincides with shifts throughout FAMU’s leadership, such as its contentious president search. Lawson’s tenure also began amid controversy for the school. However, his time also brought forth new changes to the searches, such as trustees appointing FAMU’s previous president.

“Kelvin Lawson is probably one of the best board members (FAMU) has had,” added Florida Board of Governors Vice Chair Alan Levine. “He came in as chair during a very difficult time, and he was really able to navigate the board in a way that advanced the university and, most importantly, advanced the students.”



FAMU had been under a bright spotlight for its latest presidential selection, Marva Johnson. Her polarizing appointment garnered pushback from notable alumni, with some taking legal action. The school’s overarching community spoke out against Johnson due to her promotion by Florida’s conservative leaders.

As for Dopson-Rodriguez, the Tampa-based attorney earned her law degree from the University. While her legal work focuses on criminal defense and civil asset forfeiture, she has remained an ingrained member of the FAMU community. With participation in alumni panels and mentorship opportunities, Dopson-Rodriguez hopes to shape the HBCU and its diverse student body.

“Since her days as a student ambassador in the FAMU College of Law, Jocelyn has worked tirelessly to defend to protect the rights of the accused and representing public and private entities in various state and federal civil rights cases,” added Beard in his statement. ” We look forward to having her expertise on the board.”

However, some remain concerned about her new title, especially as DeSantis grows his influence on the HBCU’s future and the state’s higher education in general.

