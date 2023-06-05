Florida Graduating Senior Files Racial Discrimination Complaint Against MAST Academy

A graduating senior has filed a civil rights complaint alleging racial discrimination against two faculty members at a Florida school.

The Miami-Dade County School District has opened an investigation into the claims made by Aniyah Upshaw, who says she was regularly singled out and made to bear the weight of derogatory comments with racial undertones at MAST Academy.

“They just do not care, and it’s very unfortunate that we have to face this,” she said during a news conference last week. “Students that have reported cases of racism going on within the school, they have been bullied and they have been constantly harassed on a day-to-day basis, and no one should have to go through that.”

Upshaw says she was forced to ignore unwarranted remarks directed toward her from teachers. One incident in particular, left her feeling ostracized.

“He would say, ‘You know all about ‘angry Black women’ and that they don’t mess around, and look to me, the only Black student, for confirmation,” she said in her complaint. “This was a math class, and none of these discussions related to the subject matter or learning environment.”

There were also insensitive statements from the Florida school’s assistant principal. According to NBC Miami, Upshaw was told that her clothing was inappropriate and that she looked like she was ready for a night at the club. “I was wearing a long sleeve shirt and sweatpants, what club am I going to?” the graduating senior said.

Civil rights attorney Sue-Ann Robinson says this type of behavior for students still in crucial development stages can create lasting negative impacts.

“The daily behaviors do in fact create harm, it’s the death of a thousand cuts,” Robinson said. According to Upshaw’s family, this is a matter of establishing a safer learning environment for current and future Black students at MAST Academy.