Florida Initiative Unites Black Men For Empowerment And Voter Education Ahead Of 2024 Election

WLRN reports that the group Black Men Win Together launched a new initiative to bring together men from across South Florida for a day of empowerment and voter education.

In collaboration with the South Florida Black Prosperity Alliance, the inaugural Black Men Win Tailgate took place on Aug. 25 in Miami as a free way to connect with men in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. Co-Founder Ed Ponder described the event as more than just a gathering—he said it is a call to action, encouraging participants to actively engage in the political landscape and push for meaningful change in their communities beyond the 2024 election season. “We are excited to launch the Black Men Win Tailgate,” Ponder said.

“We are creating a space where Black men can share knowledge, build community, and drive meaningful change.”

Attendees enjoyed food trucks, vendors, and educational sessions while visiting voter verification and registration stations. With voting rights for Black voters under attack nationwide, participants engaged in discussions on issues impacting the Black community with access to fact-checking on statements from Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

“This is starting a legacy. It’s making history. It means a lot for a group of Black men to have a vision and for others to come on board to push and highlight that vision,” South Florida Black Prosperity Alliance Co-Founder Eric Knowles said of the event’s significance.

“We don’t always have safe places for Black men to collaborate and support each other. We’re all in this together.”

Black men have emerged as a key demographic in discussions about the 2024 presidential election. As Harris has refocused the lens on Black men, both parties have highlighted the concerns of the group who often feel their experiences and voter preferences are pushed aside in public debate ahead of the election.

According to Miami Times Online, Jefferson Noel, founder of Barbershop Speaks, celebrated the group’s event, saying it hyped him up. “Being a part of Black men getting together and empowering each other fuels me,” Noel said.

Black Men Win has been fueled up since Harris announced her campaign. Just days after she embarked on her journey to the White House, the group raised over $1.3 million from over 17,000 donors.

Other groups focused on Black men are also getting the word out about voting and election matters. The Alpha PAC, one of the country’s most prolific Black male PACs, endorsed Harris’ candidacy. In a statement, chair Everett B. Ward labeled Harris “the clear choice for the nation’s future.” In Atlanta, the Black Man Lab hosts a weekly “safe, sacred, and healing space,” seeing 100 men per week.

