A Florida School Has Announced A New Center Named After Ben Crump

The St. Thomas University College of Law (STU) in Miami Gardens has announced it will open a new social justice center named after Civil Rights lawyer Ben Crump.

The Benjamin L. Crump Center for Social Justice is slated to open next year on the STU campus with an initial donation of $1 million from the Truist Financial Corp.

According to NBC News, school officials will work to drive those in the center towards a career in social justice.

Crump has gained national attention over the last two years as he has represented the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor and other victims of police and racially motivated violence.

Crump, who was once a personal injury lawyer, represented Martin’s family in 2012 and the family of Michael Brown in 2014. The Florida-based attorney has won financial settlements in more than 150 police brutality cases and his litigation has been paramount in pushing states to ban no-knock warrants.

“Our country went through a national reckoning in the spring and summer of 2020,” David. A. Armstrong, the president of St. Thomas University told NBC. “Ben Crump was at the center of that as the living civil rights attorney icon here in our country.”

Crump is excited about the news and believes the social justice center will help build and educate the next generation of civil rights and social justice warriors.