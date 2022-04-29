After Being Released From Prison After 32 Years, Florida Man May Have to Return

Last year, a 63-year-old man from Florida who spent 32 years in prison for a crime he did not commit was released. Now, after being free, the man may have to go back to jail after an appeal by the state overturned the decision.

According to The Washington Post, Crosley Green, who was released from prison on April 8, 2021, was in jail for more than 30 years following a murder conviction that he has always denied committing. Now, he faces the possibility of having to go back to prison after a recent court ruling.