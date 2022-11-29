Florida ‘Wide Neck’ Man Who Went Viral After His Mugshot Was Released, Arrested For Stalking

A Florida man who gained internet fame when his previous mug shot went viral has been arrested again.

According to ABC News 4, 35-year-old Charles McDowell, whose last mug shot went viral over four years ago, has been arrested on charges of aggravated stalking and withholding support. He was detained and booked this past Sunday into Escambia County Jail, where he was previously taken when he was arrested in 2018.

McDowell is being held without bond.

The Pensacola, FL man, with his distinct wide neck, gained more than 1 million new followers on social media after police officials released his photograph following his arrest in 2018.

He capitalized on his newfound fame, starting a recording career and releasing several rap songs under the moniker, “Wide Neck.”

McDowell had an arrest warrant placed after he is alleged to have committed the offense of aggravated stalking during the summer in Escambia County. He reportedly appeared at a woman’s home and sent her threatening text messages.

The warrant was filed in August, although he was just arrested this past weekend.

His claim to fame took place on Nov. 13, 2018, when the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office released a statement announcing his arrest.

“Congratulations to Charles Dion McDowell, DOB: 8/12/87 *share