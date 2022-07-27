Florida Rapper Fatally Shot Outside Home After Taunting Critics On Social Media

A Florida rapper who went by Rollie Bands was shot and killed outside his Tampa home after daring his haters to confront him at his house.

Rollie Bands was fatally shot on Friday minutes after he dared his enemies to come to his house if they wanted “smoke.”

“A lot of these n****s know where I live at fr,” the rapper wrote in an Instagram Story post captured by Onsite!. “I sleep in peace. If a n***a want smoke I’m at my crib in 5 mins.”

Just minutes after sending out the post, the rapper was shot once in the parking lot of his apartment complex at around 3:30 p.m, NY Post reports. He was rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspects they believe knew the suspect and fled the scene after the murder.

“At this time, the shooting does not appear random, as the suspects and victim are possibly known to each other,” the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in the report.

The rapper’s Instagram posts suggest that he had a young daughter, whom he’s survived by.

“The only person I live for,” Rollie Bands wrote beneath a June 2020 picture of the child.

Hip-hop fans have been sharing mixed responses to news of Rollie Bands’ death, with many saying the lyricist “was asking for it,” as one Twitter user put it.

Deputies are now searching for the suspects who drove away from the scene at IQ Apartments on Bruce B Downs Boulevard, Fox 13 reports.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspects are asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200. You can also make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.