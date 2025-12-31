News by Kandiss Edwards How One Man Reopened Florida’s Waterways For New Generation Of Black Boat Captains Larry Johnson, whose career at Silver Springs helped reopen opportunities for Black Floridians to work as boat captains, is being acknowledged.







An Ocala, Florida, man’s work as glass-bottom boat captains is reshaping access at one of Florida’s most historic tourist attractions.

Larry Johnson, a lifelong Ocala resident, became one of the first African Americans in decades to pilot Silver Springs’ iconic glass-bottom boats, a role that had long been inaccessible to Black workers after desegregation-era shifts altered hiring practices, 352Today reported.

Johnson’s path to the job began in the early 1990s, when he joined the attraction during a period of transition and declining attendance.

Johnson’s connection to Silver Springs is deeply personal. His father, the Rev. Leroy Johnson, introduced him to the site’s history, including the legacy of Oscar Collins, a legendary Black boat captain who worked at Silver Springs for more than 60 years beginning in the 1920s. Collins’ tenure represented a time when African Americans were central to the attraction’s daily operations, long before employment barriers emerged.

Johnson told the outlet that learning to pilot the boats was both a technical and cultural responsibility, rooted in preserving institutional memory. He said Collins and other veteran captains taught him not only navigation skills but the importance of mentoring future workers and honoring the site’s history.

Silver Springs, now part of Silver Springs State Park, is one of Florida’s oldest tourist destinations, famous for its crystal-clear springs and glass-bottom boat tours dating back to the late 19th century. According to Florida State Parks, the attraction has played a major role in the state’s tourism and conservation history and remains a significant employer and cultural landmark in Marion County.

Johnson’s presence in the captain’s seat helped reopen a pathway that had been largely closed for decades. His work directly influenced the hiring and training of more African American captains.

Today, visitors boarding glass-bottom boats at Silver Springs may be unaware of the barriers once faced by Black captains or the individuals who worked to dismantle them. Johnson remains embedded in the attraction’s operations and in the careers of those who followed him onto the water.

